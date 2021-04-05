Both of Purdue’s 2021 recruits missed out on their chance to claim their respective state championships last year.
In what should have been playoff season for the high-school standouts, the pandemic forced schools around the country to shut down their tournaments and rob eager players of their chance to show their skills on a statewide level.
This year, both Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst came back in dominating fashion.
After two electrifying performances on Saturday, the forwards finally had the chance to hoist the trophies for their state championships this Saturday, ending their decorated careers at the peak as some of the highest-rated players in the state of Indiana.
Kaufman notched a double-double in his final game as a Silver Creek Dragon. The Sellersburg, Indiana, standout scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Indiana Class 2A State Championship, while committing just one turnover.
Furst played in a similar caliber, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds while shooting 56% from the field to carry Blackhawk Christian to a 55-40 victory over Park Heritage High School in the Indiana Class 3A State Championship.
The forwards end their star-studded careers averaging double-doubles for their respective high schools. Kaufman averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season in 24 games played, while Furst averaged 21.5 points, 14.4 rebounds and three assists per game in 29 games.
The two forwards will have the chance to compete for the starting power forward spot after junior forward Aaron Wheeler announced his intent to transfer to St. John’s in a tweet on Thursday.
With Purdue’s guard-heavy roster and two big transfers leaving the roster with just three big men, two roster spots have now been filled with high-level bigs.