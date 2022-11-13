Matt Painter and the 2010-11 Boilermakers were upset by 11th-seed Virginia Commonwealth University in the second round of the March Madness tournament.
VCU made it all the way to the Final Four that year, guided by head coach Shaka Smart.
Purdue has never beaten a Smart team, also losing to him twice while he was at Texas. Smart now coaches Marquette (2-0), who the Boilermakers (2-0) will face off against in the Gavitt Tipoff games.
The games are an annual four-day affair between the Big Ten and the Big East. Last year, the Big East won handily, 6-2, while Purdue did not partake. This time around, Purdue gets its chance, playing against the Golden Eagles on Tuesday in Mackey Arena.
Marquette is one of the fastest teams in college basketball right now. According to Kenpom, an online statistics source, the team has the shortest average possession length on offense in Division I basketball.
The quick transition style of Marquette’s offense has run both its early opponents, Radford and Central Michigan, off the court in their respective games.
Purdue on the other hand has grinded out opponents on defense so far this year, keeping opponents to an average possession length of 18.5 seconds, which is good for 292nd in Division I.
So far that defense has sufficed for the Boilermakers, holding Austin Peay to 44. Defense, however, was something the team struggled with last year.
“Right now I would have thought our defense would be behind our offense,” head coach Matt Painter said after the game against Peay. “But our defense has been really good the last couple games.”
Junior center Zach Edey noted how the game showed how this season’s team differed from last season.
“We were talking in the locker room, this is a game last year where we really would have struggled to outscore somebody with our shots not going down,” he said.
It will be a challenge for freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer to adjust to a new style of offense, but more so for Edey. Edey’s size will mean he will have to hustle down court in order to be ready on defense.
If Purdue can keep up its newfound defense — centered around steals, pressure and long possessions — then they have a realistic shot at a large victory Tuesday night.
On offense, the team will look to figure out its early shooting woes; at the beginning of the season, it was shooting 26.4% from behind the arc. Against Peay, the Boilermakers did not hit a 3-pointer until there were 7.5 minutes left in the game, going 0-16 prior to that.
“I thought we had some really good shots just not go down,” Painter said after the game. “You want to feel through the game offensively, and that’s just not how it works.
“You’ve got to feel through the game by guarding, taking care of the basketball and rebounding.”
The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mackey Arena and will air on FS1.