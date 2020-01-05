CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – When you don’t score at least a point a minute, you know your team is in trouble.
Purdue lost at (9-6, 2-2) Illinois (10-5, 2-2), 63-37, Sunday night. For the Illini, it was the fewest points they have given up, ever.
The Boilermakers were dismal shooting the ball. They were 15 of 60, a meager 25 percent. They were awful from 3-point distance, too, shooting just 3 of 17. And they were 4 of 8 at the line.
Illinois started the game 11-0 and Purdue’s first point came from a Matt Haarms’ free throw, and a sign of the game, he missed the second.
Statistics can give a wrong impression. Sunday the statistics were gospel.
• Purdue’s starters were 13 of 45 from the field. The bench was 2 of 17 (Aaron Wheeler 0 of 5, Jahaad Proctor 1 of 4, Isaiah Thompson 1 of 3, Evan Boudreaux 0 of 2, Emmanuel Dowuona 0 of 1 and Tommy Luce 0 of 2).
• Illinois out rebounded Purdue, 46-34.
• Illinois had 14 assists on 26 made baskets. Purdue had 6 assists on 15 made baskets.
• Illinois bench outscored Purdue’s 25-5.
• Illinois outscored Purdue in the paint, 30-14.
• Illinois had 17 second-chance points to Purdue’s 5.
• Purdue had 13 turnovers while Illinois had 8.
No Purdue player scored in double figures, but Sasha Stefanovic was the leading scorer with eight. Illinois had three players score in double figures led by Alan Griffin with 16 points off the bench. He was joined by Kofi Cockburn and Trent Fraizer with 12 each.