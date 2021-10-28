Rack 'em up.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams added to their preseason honors Wednesday when they made the 2021-22 preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday afternoon.
Ivey was a unanimous selection to the list, alongside Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Illinois' Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn.
Cockburn and Liddell were named to the 2020-21 postseason All-Big Ten first team alongside Williams. Jackson-Davis and Dickinson made the second team, and Dickinson was named Freshman of the Year by the conference. Ivey made the postseason's All-Freshman team with Dickinson and center Zach Edey.
Purdue, Illinois and Michigan are the only schools with multiple players on the preseason list, and all three place at the top of preseason conference winner predictions.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo made the preseason team after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and winning the conference's Sixth Man of the Year award as a backup for now-Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. The sophomore guard could be poised to have a breakout season alongside Cockburn and a slew of senior guards and forwards.
Ivey and Williams have been named to nearly every preseason team list, a Wednesday release said. The accolades are just the latest for a Purdue squad that placed No. 7 in both the AP's preseason poll on Oct. 18 and the USA Today coaches poll Wednesday afternoon.
The Big Ten had five teams place in the top 25 of the AP poll and three more receiving votes: No. 6 Michigan, Purdue, No. 11 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 21 Maryland, Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers. In the coaches poll, Illinois placed No. 10 and Iowa joined the teams receiving votes.
The team's season kicks off with an exhibition game Nov. 4 against Indianapolis in Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.