Former Purdue men's basketball walk-on Grady Eifert is joining ex-Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry's staff at Penn State, Eifert announced in his Instagram bio. It is unclear when the change was made or when he will start the new position.
Penn State Athletics did not respond to a phone call for comment
Eifert played for the Boilermakers for four seasons from 2015-2019 after walking on to the team as a freshman. The 6-foot-6-inch forward started all 36 games his senior season and averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds, helping the Boilermakers reach the Elite Eight round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Eifert spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on Purdue coach Matt Painter's staff, a role that included opponent scouting duties and film breakdown. He's joining the Nittany Lion's staff as a video coordinator.