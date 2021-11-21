It was another great day at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers took on the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament Championship game Sunday afternoon.
Purdue (4-0) was able to pull off a huge win in yesterday’s game against the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels 93-84 and looked to continue its undefeated season and win the tournament.
At the half, Purdue is in trouble as it trails the Wildcats 33-31.
Sophomore forward Mason Gillis made his season debut for the Boilermakers after being suspended for the first four games of the season. Gillis was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated back in early June. Gillis did not record any points in the first half.
The Boilermakers once again started the game off strong as sophomore center Zach Edey scored an early 6 points and had three rebounds. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey also each had huge 3-point shots that gave Purdue a lot of momentum in the first half.
Edey led the team with 8 points and four rebounds in the half. Stefanovic was close behind with 6 points off of two 3-pointers. The Boilermakers will look to pull away and continue to play hard in the second half.