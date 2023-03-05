The Boilers went to their locker room up 21 points on Sunday, looking well on their way to a blowout home victory against Illinois.
Instead, the lead they built served to cushion a second half in which they were thoroughly outplayed by the Fighting Illini, who tied the game with 1:17 to play and forced the Boilers to gut out a 5-point victory.
This is just the latest entry in what has become a trend for Purdue over the last month. Since the Boilermakers’ Feb. 4 comeback against Indiana fell short, they have lost the second half in six of their last seven games, despite winning four of them and possessing a lead for nearly 75% of the time they played.
There are myriad reasons for the second-half slippages, spanning facets on both sides of the ball.
In back-to-back games versus Iowa and Northwestern, the Boilers wilted under pressure in the final stages, giving the ball away to their opponents. Across both games, Purdue surrendered just 8 first-half turnovers compared to 25 in the second.
The Feb. 25 loss to Indiana was more a result of the Hoosiers coming back than the Boilers’ giving the game away late, as the Hoosiers put up over 1.4 points per possession in the second half. According to Purdue head coach Matt Painter, that figure was driven more by good offense from IU than bad defense from his team.
“They made some open shots, and they probably took tougher shots than us, they just had the right guy taking tough shots. (Indiana guard) Jalen Hood-Schifino was fabulous,” he said in a post-game press conference.
Versus Wisconsin in their next game, the Boilers were tasked with keeping pace with Wisconsin’s shooters. The Badgers carried over a 5-for-11 first-half performance from 3-point range into the second, making four of their first five.
While Purdue didn’t get going from deep all game, it took a lead at half on the strength of 12-for-14 shooting from inside the arc. When that advantage evaporated in the second half, the Boilers limped to the finish line with a win, due in part to increasing their made free-throws by nine.
Sunday’s two halves illustrate something that has been true of the Boilers all season: when they don’t make their 3s, their margin of error gets dangerously tenuous.
Typically when the shots aren’t falling, not opening up in the first place or both, in the case of Purdue’s 0-6 second half 3-point shooting line, the Boilers can turn to Zach Edey for a steady stream of good looks. While viable, restricting itself to the post isn’t a path to high-level offense for Purdue, as evidenced by its 3-3 record in its six worst games in terms of 3-point shooting.
But the box score indicates an emergent source of production for the Boilermakers. Junior guard Brandon Newman led them in scoring and minutes, balancing his contributions out with six rebounds and five assists.
The Boilers’ backcourt already contains defensive chops, shooting ability and steady mental presence but lacks the combination of those things in one player. Newman appears to be Coach Painter’s solution.
Painter praised Newman’s attention to detail on the defensive side of the ball as well as his ability to knock down shots on offense and make good decisions with the basketball. On Sunday, he brought tenacity on defense that helped Purdue become a team not only concerned with limiting its own turnovers but with creating havoc for its opponent as well.
“I thought our guy’s hands were really good,” Painter said. “Just being able to generate some layups, get to the free-throw line and having a couple of step-in threes (in the last five minutes of the first half) really built the momentum for that lead.”
Newman has started the last two games for the Boilers after switching off between third and fourth in the minutes pecking order with fellow guard David Jenkins Jr.
Newman emphasized the personal ups and downs he has grown accustomed to in his career, along with how grateful he is to be in an elevated position to help the team this late in the season.
“I just want to help my teammates win games,” he said. “I just want to be out there with those guys and be in those moments with them.”
As the team heads into March with two tournaments ahead, those moments will only get bigger and brighter from here.