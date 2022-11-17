Purdue is starting to receive some love among the men’s basketball rankings released this week.
This week’s AP Top 25 – the most recognizable weekly ranking – has the Boilermakers (3-0) receiving 104 points, which is equivalent to No. 27. That poll came out on Monday.
AP has the Top 5 teams as – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Baylor. No. 11 Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten Team followed by No. 19 Illinois and No. 20 Michigan. Besides Purdue, other conference teams to receive points include Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Rutgers and Penn State.
Also on Monday, the USA Today/Coaches Poll has Purdue at No. 24 from being unranked last week. That poll has the same Top 4 teams, but has Kansas as No. 5. Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll this week include No. 13 Indiana, No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State.
Both AP and the Coaches polls were released prior to Michigan State’s 86-77 double overtime win over Kentucky.
In a CBS Sports Top 25+1 ranking released on Thursday, Purdue is No. 22. CBS Sports has a different No. 1 – Texas. Others in its Top 5 include No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Gonzaga.
After its Tuesday night win over Kentucky, the poll has Michigan State as No. 6 – the highest ranking among Big Ten teams. In addition to Purdue, other conference teams ranked, according to CBS Sports include No. 13 Indiana, No. 18 Michigan, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 25 Illinois.