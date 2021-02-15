A tough and physical Michigan State team stands in the way of a rising Purdue roster, which is working its way toward the top of a conference that features five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey, who became a household name for Purdue (13-8, 8-6) fans after hitting a clutch shot against the then-No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes, hopes to turn the team's fortunes around after a close loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-8, 6-8) and give Purdue the chance to make its mark on the national stage.
"We have this opportunity to show that we're one of the elites in the Big Ten," Ivey said. "I think we're motivated with the way we lost against Minnesota, and I think it's going to be a turnaround victory tomorrow."
Junior forward Trevion Williams hit a game-winning shot with just five seconds left against the Spartans (10-8, 4-8), lifting Purdue out of a two-game slide and giving them their second win over a ranked team of the season.
The Boilers saw their last matchup with the Spartans as one of the turning points for the confidence of every player on their roster, with junior guard Sasha Stefanovic saying winning tough games on the road gives them the momentum to win against good teams.
"It's just a confidence boost for everyone, young and old," Stefanovic said. "Going into a tough opponent's arena, getting a win, and having everyone contribute to that win has really helped boost our confidence and have been big for us moving forward."
Head coach Matt Painter aims to look past some shooting inconsistencies as he prepares him team for a tough contest at home, saying his shooters need to follow the "law of averages" in order to keep their confidence and consistency up when shooting.
"You know the law of averages as a shooter," Painter said. "You just keep taking them. Whether you're making shots, missing shots, or somewhere in-between, you just keep having to keep putting in your work and things will work out for you."
The game will be played despite a winter storm warning in effect in West Lafayette. Heavy snow is expected in the area until at least 7 a.m. on the day of the game.
The Boilers take on the Spartans on Tuesday in Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
• Purdue leads the series with Michigan State by a 71-55 margin, having won three straight games against the Spartans -- Purdue's longest streak since the mid-to-late 90s. Purdue has won four straight games against MSU at Mackey Arena by a combined 57 points.
• According to KenPom.com, Purdue ranks 331st (out of 347 teams) in experience (1.04 years). The total is 14th in the Big Ten. Indiana is the next least-experienced team in the league at 1.35 years (289th nationally).
• Purdue has had its full arsenal of rotation players for just 12 of its 21 games this year, missing key personnel for nine games this year. Purdue has gone 8-4 in those 12 games with a full roster, all coming against power-conference teams (Iowa, Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota).
• Four freshmen have earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, the most in league history. Michigan (2012-13) and Ohio St. (2010-11) had 3.
• A Purdue freshman has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in four of the last five weeks and in six of a possible 12 weeks this season.
• During the month of February, Purdue is just 14-of-57 (.246) from 3-point range. However, in its nine home games this year, Purdue is shooting 35.4 percent from long distance (69-of-195).
• Purdue is one of just four Big Ten teams to have one or fewer home losses in Big Ten play (Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State).
• With Purdue entering the AP Top 25, the Boilermakers have been nationally-ranked in six straight seasons, the second-longest streak in school history (1968 to 1975). Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Purdue has been ranked in 72-of-110 Associated Press top-25 polls.
• Over the last five years since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue has the most wins in the Big Ten (62). Michigan State is next at 60.
• Purdue owns a 53-9 home record in Big Ten play since the 2014-15 season. Since that year, just one team, Michigan has beaten the Boilermakers twice at Mackey Arena. Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern are the five teams to not win in Mackey.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.