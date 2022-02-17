Purdue men’s basketball will play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament next fall. Rip City management and Nike Basketball announced on the Feb. 15 that Purdue and seven other men’s elite Nike-sponsored college basketball teams will play in Portland, Oregon over Thanksgiving weekend.
The Boilermakers will face off against Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier in the Legacy side of the bracket. Purdue has faced Xavier 15 times, the most out of anybody in the field.
Within the field is Duke, who will be without Coach K for the first time since 1979. They will be led by first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who played for Duke for four years. It will also include current AP No.1 ranked Gonzaga, who, under Mark Few, have made the NCAA tournament 23 times, including two championship appearances.
Purdue has relatively little experience playing most of these teams, with only 40 appearances total versus the field. That includes only three games against Duke, two games against Gonzaga, three games against Florida, five games against West Virginia and one game against Oregon State.
In a separate bracket, the teams included are Iowa State, Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, University of Connecticut and Villanova. There will also be a corresponding women’s tournament in Portland.
The events will take place across three Portland venues:The University of Portland’s Chiles Center, Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.