Purdue men's basketball is the No. 24 team in the nation for the second week running.
The Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) retained their spot in the latest AP Poll after a 1-point loss to Maryland on Feb. 2 and a 75-70 defeat of Northwestern Saturday night. They were one of only three teams to avoid moving from last week's poll. The other two were No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor.
The other teams in the poll moved by an average of 3.32 spots, not including teams that weren't ranked in the previous poll. Four teams entered the poll between Week 11 and Week 12 — No. 20 USC, No. 22 Loyola-Chicago, No. 23 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Rutgers.
Seven Big Ten teams are now in the poll, three in the top 10. No. 15 Iowa dropped seven spots after a pair of losses to then-No. 7 Ohio State and unranked Indiana last week, each by fewer than 5 points. Ohio State now ranks No. 4, behind No. 3 Michigan and ahead of No. 6 Illinois in the top 10. No. 21 Wisconsin rounds out the Big Ten's representation in the poll.
The Boilermakers also moved to No. 23 in Andy Katz's Power 36 poll, down from No. 19 last week, likely due to the Maryland loss. The team moved up to No. 23 from No. 24 in the NCAA's NET rankings.
Wisconsin remains the Boilers' only remaining currently ranked opponent. The team will return to the court to face Minnesota Thursday night in Minneapolis. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.