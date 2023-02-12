The Boilers coughed up an 8-point lead in the final 3:30 to lose their sloppiest game of the season.
No. 1 Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) was upset by Northwestern (18-7, 9-5) 64-58 on the road Sunday in a game in which the teams combined to shoot just 38% from the field and 20% from 3-point range. It was the first time in Northwestern program history that the Wildcats beat a No. 1 ranked team.
The Boilers got their typical contributions from center Zach Edey, but the rest of the unit struggled to show up, particularly in the second half. Edey had 14 second half points on 5-7 shooting. The rest of the team combined for just seven on 1-14 shooting.
The only other Purdue player to land in double figures was Braden Smith, who scored 10 points on 1-7 shooting.
Northwestern chose to attack Edey all game, something most opponents have shied away from this season. The Wildcats became the first team since Nebraska on Jan. 13 to score more points in the paint than Purdue while scoring at least half their points there.
Leading that charge for the home team was senior guard Boo Buie, who scored 26 of his team's points while only making one 3-pointer. The guard mixed pull-up midrange jumpers with crafty finishes around the rim all game, consistently finding ways to get shots up despite Edey’s dominant presence down low.
Buie and his senior partner in the backcourt Chase Audige scored 28 of their teams’ 34 second half points.
"I can't do nothing but have confidence, and when my team needed me, I just tried my best to be there," Audige said.
Audige scored 10 points inside of a two-minute stretch as the game clock winded down, including a dagger three-pointer from the corner to give his team the lead at the 1:39 mark.
The Boilers surrendered a 15-2 run to close the game, giving up turnovers and missing shots down the stretch to erase any hope of holding on. After turning the ball over once in the first, the Boilers had a staggering 13 turnovers in the second half.
“We just had to get quality shots down the stretch more than anything,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said in a post game press-conference.
Following a Zach Edey dunk to put the Boilermakers up 8 at the 3:52 mark, Purdue lost five turnovers and missed two three-pointers. The team’s only points during that stretch came on three made free throws.
"Nothing that they did (is something) we haven't seen before...We've gotta show more poise and toughness than we did," Painter said.
Purdue will stay on the road for its next game, which will be at Maryland on Thursday. The contest will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30.