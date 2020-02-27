The national sport of the Netherlands is football — that is, in this part of the world, soccer. So it’s no surprise that growing up, 7-foot-3-inch junior center Matt Haarms wasn’t pushed to play basketball.
“Until I was 12, I never even thought about playing basketball,” Haarms said. “If you’re tall (in the U.S.), the first thing people say is, ‘Oh, you’re tall. You should play basketball.’ (In the Netherlands) it’s just, ‘Oh, you’re tall,’ and the basketball part never comes into it.”
When it came to finding professional players to model his game after, Haarms looked to a video game: NBA 2K9.
“When I started I didn’t know that many players,” Haarms said. “I remember buying 2K9. It was my first basketball game where I saw players. None of my friends played it because no one really played basketball, so I was the only one playing it.
“Seeing players like Shaq, who was older at the time, seeing how good they were, Kevin Garnett and Yao Ming, that was really cool for me to see.”
Offensively, Haarms is nothing like those three. With his European background, he plays more like the modern NBA big. He can step out and hit the occasional 3 and finishes with a touch around the basket.
“I feel like a lot of guys here in high school get forced under the rim at an early age,” Haarms said. “I feel like in Europe, especially for someone with my build who doesn’t have a lot of weight on him, I was more pushed to play on the perimeter and do some different stuff. That’s something I continue to work on. Even now, it’s not even at the level I want it to be.”
Lately, European players with his style of play have been thriving in the NBA, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Dutchman.
“It’s awesome,” Haarms said. “I think (Kristaps) Porzingis really started that where he came in and was really impactful and really good right away. Him coming in and being an impact player in the NBA right away was huge. A lot of guys have gotten drafted just because ‘Hey, you can be the next Porzingis.’
“You see a lot of draft experts are really talking about a European guy getting taken in the top 10 of the draft.”
Defense is Haarms’ strong suit. He uses the defensive end to bring energy to the game and to propel his offense.
“Defensive is where personally I start my game at,” Haarms said. “I have never been a guy that lights up the stat sheet offensively. I’ve had to work really hard to develop my offensive game. Defense is something that has always come naturally.”
Haarms knows his play on defense has a huge effect on his team’s play, and the Boilers will need his help Thursday against Indiana.
“We came into (the first game against the Hoosiers) pretty hot and after that, game it’s been going downhill for us,” Haarms said. “At this point, it’s about re-establishing ourselves.
“Coming into the game resetting ourselves, just being ready to go and playing harder than a team, is what we need to be working on.”