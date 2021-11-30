Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter is going into the history books.
The university announced Tuesday afternoon that Painter would be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 60th class in March 2022. This year's class includes former Boilermaker Al Brown, who played in the 1969 National Championship game, and longtime North Central High School coach Doug Mitchell.
Painter is the third-winningest coach in Purdue history, a Purdue press release said, and the Boilermakers are ranked No. 2 in the nation, the highest record the program has achieved.
"Painter has earned national acclaim during his tenure as head men's basketball coach at Purdue University," a blurb from the Hall of Fame said. "In his 17th season as head coach in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers have five Sweet 16 appearances, 12 NCAA Tournament berths, three Big Ten regular-season championships and a Big Ten Tournament title."
He has earned Big Ten Coach of the Year four times, more than any other active coach, and is third in league history, the release said.
The induction ceremony will take place on March 23, 2022 at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle.
Painter returns to the court tonight, as he leads Purdue against Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena and will air on ESPN.