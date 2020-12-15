The Purdue men’s basketball will look to limit turnovers and resist pressure from No. 20 Ohio State in its Big Ten opener on Wednesday.
Boilermaker coach Matt Painter was unimpressed by the team’s 19 turnovers in the team’s 80-68 victory against Indiana State on Saturday. Purdue (4-2) allowed the Sycamores to hang around in the second half. He said that there was not one single fix to the turnover problem, and that the team would have to tighten up in order to succeed against a strong Buckeyes' (5-0) defense.
“When you have 19, it’s like a gauntlet of turnovers, it’s not one thing,” Painter said. “The No. 1 thing (to improve) is concentration.”
The Buckeye offense has been bolstered by a trio of undersized forwards in 6-8 senior Kyle Young, 6-7 sophomore E.J Liddell and UC-B transfer 6-7 junior Justice Sueing. Liddell leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 15.5 and 7.5, respectively. Liddell can score in a variety of ways around the paint: quick-pivoting around defenders on the low block, rolling to the basket and snatching up loose balls and jamming them down.
Liddell was out of basketball activities late last week after an undisclosed illness. He missed OSU's game on Sunday, a 67-61 win over Cleveland State.
"EJ is progressing; some of his energy is coming back" Ohio State coach Chris Holtman said when he met with reporters this week. "He’s being evaluation on a day-to-day basis. He continues to respond with some needed rest."
Ohio State’s backcourt is led by CJ Walker and Duane Washington Jr, who led the team in its win against Cleveland State (0-3) with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Junior forward Trevion Williams stressed the importance of staying compact on defense when facing the Buckeye backcourt.
“They’re gonna be hard to guard,” Williams said. “We need to stay disciplined and take pride in guarding our man, and we should be fine.”
Williams came off the bench in the win against the Sycamores and put up a team-best 30 points and 11 rebounds. He denied the idea that coming off the bench provided a spark to his game, saying that winning and team success is all that matters for him.
“I could care less about starting, honestly,” Williams said. “It’s about whoever is being productive with their time. If (freshman center Zach Edey) is scoring the ball, he should play, and if I’m scoring the ball, obviously it’s the same thing.”
In Purdue's only game against Ohio State last season, the Buckeyes came out with a 68-52 victory, highlighted by Young’s 16 points. The Boilermakers have lost five of their last six games against Ohio State, but a win Thursday night will provide positive momentum for the team as it dives head first into conference play.
Bukeye coach Holtman, who used to be at Butler, has competed against Purdue's Painter teams for a long time. The familiarity doesn't equate to an advantage on the court, he said.
"When you get into league play, I don’t know there’s any added advantage," Holtman said. "We've coached against each other – Matt and I – for a number of years now. We have utmost respect from us. As I said he's one best coaches in the country."
Holtman is impressed with Purdue's center's size and mobility. This season, Purdue has Williams and 7-4 Edey.
"The incredible size is unique to a couple of programs, Purdue certainly being of them," Holtman said. "(The Boilers) always seems to have guys of incredible size."
Purdue tips off against Ohio State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.