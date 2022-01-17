Sophomore center Zach Edey set the tone for the Purdue men’s basketball team against the Illinois Fighting Illini, leading the team to a 37-26 first half lead.
To celebrate Martin Luther King Day, both teams came out in King warmup shirts.
The matchup of the day was between the Boilermaker bigs and Illini centers. 7-foot-4-inch Edey stood too tall and too strong for Illinois center and preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn. Whether it was a post up or a power move down low under the basket, Edey dominated the matchup on the block, scoring 14 points on 86% shooting against Cockburn and Illinois forward Omar Payne.
The Illini tried to match Purdue’s offense by running through Cockburn on the interior, where Edey played excellent defense. Cockburn only scored eight points on five shots.
While Cockburn started to warm up and draw extra fouls against Purdue’s bigs towards the end of the half, it wouldn’t be enough to match the Boilermakers’ efficient scoring in the paint.
Head coach Matt Painter quickly realized Edey’s presence at the start. Though their minutes were almost evenly split, Painter substituted Edey back into the game after senior center Trevion Williams played three minutes of game time in his first rotation.
After Cockburn drew a foul on Edey, Williams came back into the game.
While the Boilers dominated inside throughout the first half, 20-6, Illinois found an offensive spark on the outside for a brief stretch to claw back into the game.
Senior guard Trent Frazier, who is second on the team in 3-point makes and fourth in all-time made perimeter shots for the Illini, scored two quick shots to help put the Illini up by 1 point late in the half.
Both teams still struggled from behind the arc: Purdue shot 22% on nine attempts while Illinois shot 30% on 13 attempts.
The Boilermakers made sure to capitalize on fouls, shooting 10 free throws as they chipped away at the Illini bigs to Illinois’ two.