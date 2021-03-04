The Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments will allow limited fan attendance, the conference announced Thursday morning.
The men's basketball tournament is set to take place in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on March 10-14, and will allow 8,000 attendees, according to a press release. The women's tournament will allow just 2,500 attendees while the teams face off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 9-13.
Attendees will be able to use only mobile ticket options, the press release states, and purchase tickets through each school's ticket office.
The Big Ten men's basketball website states that all-session tickets will be available at the following prices:
- $210 for 500/600 level seats
- $290 for 300/400 level seats
- $400 for 100/200 level seats
Members of the general public can purchase tickets for the women's tournament starting at noon today on Ticketmaster. Gates will open one hour before each session of the tournament for early fans.
The decision to allow thousands of fans to watch the games in person was made between the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors, following approval by the Marion County Health Department.