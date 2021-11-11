A packed house at Mackey and a huge win for Purdue meant fans couldn’t have asked for a better night.
The Purdue men’s basketball team (1-0) took on the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) in their first game of the season. This game also marked the first time fans were welcomed back into Mackey Arena for a regular season game since the start of the pandemic, and the fans made their presence known as if they had never left.
With the help of 16 3-pointers and five players in double-digit scoring, the Boilermakers came out on top with a huge 96-67 win. The Boilermakers have not lost a season-opening game since the 2012 opener against Bucknell, which Purdue lost 70-65.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was the leading scorer for Purdue with 23 points including five 3-pointers. Sophomore center Zach Edey also had a strong performance with 16 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Caleb Furst saw his first college minutes as a starter, knocking down a bucket and grabbing a team-high nine rebounds alongside Edey.
The game was so lopsided by the end of the night — Purdue’s largest lead was 36 points with seven minutes left in the game — that head coach Matt Painter rotated the entire bench in with two minutes remaining.
The night was largely a team performance, but junior guard Isaiah Thompson stole the show, racking up 15 points, all of them 3-pointers. The performance fell just two points short of his career high, which he achieved in 2019 against Chicago State and in 2020 against Rutgers.
“The guys gave me confidence tonight so I just wanted to come in, be ready to shoot and just knock it down,” Thompson said after the game.
Thompson reflected on his offseason emphasizing his drive and motivation to improve upon all of the aspects of his game
“I had a pretty good summer, just working hard and just trying to find ways to get better each and every day,” Thompson said.
Coach Painter also complimented Thompson’s performance and transition to the starting lineup, highlighting his improvements in his play during the offseason and how his work ethic.
“He’s worked hard,” Painter said. “We talked about how he played at the end of the year last year and really did some good things for us. He stayed in the spring, summer and fall and has put in time. He’s a great piece of our puzzle”.