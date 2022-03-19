Head Coach Matt Painter
Texas is known for their no middle, very physical defense. Is that going to change the way you utilize (sophomore guard Jaden) Ivey, a player known for driving to the basket? Is that something you're going to focus on, or have noticed in the film?
Painter: “No. We'll go to our guys that we go to, whether that's (senior forward) Trevion Williams or (sophomore center) Zach Edey, or run in plays for (fifth-year guard) Sasha Stefanovic to shoot, or try to get Ivey out in the open court and out in space as much as possible.
“Everyone's going to try to get their best players as many cracks at it as possible. It doesn't mean they get to shoot more, though. It doesn't mean they get to pass more. Whatever organically happens, just take what the defense gives you and play from there.
“Sometimes those predetermined thoughts get you in trouble. 'Oh, I’m going to go out and do exactly what I did against Yale.' Well, they're going to defend some things differently than Yale. We're going to do some things differently than Virginia Tech. So when you get to that, you've got to have a mature pulse about you and if they want to overdo some things, get the ball out of your hands. If they don't, they want to keep you one on one, then be aggressive. Whether it's Texas or Purdue, we're going to try to get our best players in as many actions as possible and be aggressive, but just make good decisions and make good reads.”
Texas Head Coach Chris Beard
What's the biggest thing that has caught your attention about what he's done at Purdue?
Beard: “Coach Painter and I kind of came up in the business at the same time. I had a lot of respect for (Painter) when he was an assistant at Purdue working for one of the all-time greats. I had a similar experience working for Coach (Bob) Knight, one of the all-time greats. It's great to see those two guys, too, Coach Knight and Coach Keady friends now, it's just awesome. When I see those pictures and tweets, it just makes me feel good.
“So just watching (Painter), how (Painter) handled himself as an assistant working for a Hall of Fame coach, I know his love of the university, his alma mater. The season he had (coaching Southern Illinois) was special and a lot of the things we did years ago at (Arkansas) Little Rock were based on what (Painter) and those guys did there. To see (Purdue) get an opportunity quickly to go back to Purdue to follow the shadows of a Hall of Famer is tough to do. (Painter) walks that line of showing respect for the past but also putting his own stamp on a program perfectly, maybe never been executed better. That's always been a big part of what we do. I feel like we do a great job of showing respect to the places we've coached, including Texas. But we also want to put our stamp on a program, so Matt's done that.”
Your relationship with Matt Painter, how much has that kind of helped your own development?
“It means a lot to me. We're not quantity friends, I don't think we've ever vacationed together and we don't talk every week, but (Painter) is one of my mentors in coaching. I've reached out to (Painter) before in coaching moves, on recruiting (and) just on advice. I've had probably a dozen really meaningful conversations with (Painter) over the years and he's somebody I really listen to and respect.”
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey
What does that mean to you to have your name mentioned along the likes of Glenn Robinson?
Ivey: “Honestly, it's just an honor to be recognized with some of the greats at Purdue. I'm just thankful to just be in this position. I put a lot of work into it to be here and to be at Purdue."
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.
Can you break (Texas guard Marcus Carr) down a little bit, how much has your experience with (Carr) helped you going into this?
Hunter Jr.: “I think it will help me a lot, but players change and people get better, so just being able to touch up on newer films and also watching the past couple times that I've played (Carr), it will be important for me. He's a good player, so it will be a tough matchup.”
You mentioned being in physical games before. Is there any opponent you can kind of compare Texas' defense to that you've seen earlier this year?
Hunter Jr.: “I would say Indiana or Michigan State. Any of those teams that are super physical and try to knock you out of your stuff, well, as far as being physical on the perimeter."
Sophomore Forward Mason Gillis
Are people covering you differently when you get the ball out on the perimeter?
Gillis: “Yeah, I think so. I had a pretty good shooting season towards the beginning of the season and so people started to just kind of see that and try to take me away from it, so I was able to show some other parts of my game that I work on. I'm just ready for anything that they want to throw at me.”
Texas guards Marcus Carr, Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones
Marcus, you faced Purdue a number of times in the past. Any advantage of having that experience with them or does it work both ways, I imagine, with Purdue having seen you before?
Carr: “Yeah, I've had some great battles with Purdue and Coach Painter. They're a great team. Obviously it's nice to know an opponent, but me playing them, that was last year and two years ago, and this is a whole new season.
“They do a lot of similar things, so I'm sure they're going to be breaking out their old scouting report on me as well as what I've done this year. I'm going to try to help my team and the coaches with just some of their tendencies and stuff they liked to do in the past.”
What does actually coming in and actually getting that first round win do for your collective psyche as a team?
Ramey: “The first game is always the hardest game, and especially with a bunch of guys who haven't won a game in a tournament. I think that helped us out, getting that win in a tough-fought win. And then preparing for Purdue and trying to get the win tomorrow, we just have to prepare the right way and give it our all. It's going to be a great battle. Just want to win again.”
What makes Ivey such a special player from what you've seen from the scouting report so far?
Ramey: “He's a good player. (Ivey) does a good job of playing the transition. He's very athletic.”
Texas guard Andrew Jones: “He's very highly regarded right now, and we've got to do our best to try to shut (Ivey) down. Anytime you get a good high-caliber guard like that, it's personal to us. We want to go out there and do our job.”
Carr: “Obviously you've seen what he's done this year. We're just going to do our best, take what the coaches give us from the scouting report — try to execute it."
Texas center Christian Bishop
You're going to be facing a mountain in Edey, who's like 7-foot-4-inches. How big a challenge is that going to be for you?
“Yeah when you play against guys like that, you've just got to give a little bit more effort, so that's what I'm going to be doing.