Indiana University announced Tuesday afternoon that no fans will be allowed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the 2020-21 basketball season.
The announcement came alongside finalized non-conference schedules for the men's and women's teams, and an announcement that fans could begin purchasing fan cutouts to fill the stands at Assembly Hall, similar to those at Purdue and other universities.
"IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses during the 2020 football season," IU's statement said.
Purdue Athletics has not yet finalized its plans regarding fan attendance in Mackey Arena this season. On Thursday, the University announced the sale of fan cutouts for Mackey, continuing the program begun for Ross-Ade Stadium in September.
"Selling cutouts at this time does not eliminate the possibility that fans will be allowed in Mackey this year," Purdue's statement said. "We continue to work with the Big Ten, campus and local officials on guidelines related to fan attendance."