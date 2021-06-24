Purdue Athletics announced Thursday in a press release that the men's basketball non-conference schedule is almost complete.
Six home games have been added to the Boilermakers' schedule starting with an exhibition match against the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 4. The season officially opens against Bellarmine on Nov. 9.
The Boilers will then host Indiana State for the second year in a row. Last season, Purdue beat the Sycamores 80-68 with Trevion Williams putting 30 points and 11 rebounds on the board.
Before heading off the the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off, the Boilermakers will face Wright State in Mackey on Nov. 16.
The day after Thanksgiving, Omaha will make the trip to West Lafayette, and on Dec. 18, the Boilers will make a trip to the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis to play Butler.
A game against Incarnate Word on Dec. 20 will return two former Boilermakers to Mackey when Carson Cunningham and Ryne Smith coach the Cardinals.
The non-conference season will end against Nicholls on Dec. 29.