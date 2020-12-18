The Purdue men's basketball team is getting ready to take on Notre Dame in the ninth annual Crossroads Classic.
After losses to Clemson and Miami, the Boilers (5-2) are looking to use the momentum from their two-game winning streak to find their first win of the season against an Atlantic Coast Conference team and have a hot start to Big Ten play.
The Fighting Irish (2-3) are led by junior shooting guard Prentiss Hubb and senior power forward Juwan Durham, who are both team captains and starters on the squad.
Hubb, a three-year Notre Dame veteran, has started 66 total games for the Irish, averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 70 career games.
The Fighting Irish are 3-1 against Purdue and 4-5 all-time in Crossroads Classics matchups. They were all under head coach Mike Brey, the school's all-time winningest coach in 20 seasons with the program.
"(Notre Dame) is a very good team," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. "They've been battle tested. They aren't going to walk in here and not be ready: They have played some really good teams, and they can put you in a bind offensively."
Painter went on to talk about the importance of having competition in practice for player growth and development now that his entire roster is available to play and practice. He told his players that "nothing was ever concrete or final" when it came to their time on the roster.
"We're by no means set with what we're doing," Painter said. "Now we have to play and try and get things figured out. Guys are going to have to be productive, work on their game, watch film and put in the extra time to move that needle in practice.
"Just because some guys aren't playing as much, doesn't mean it will be that way all season. Great players never feel like they've 'arrived:' they take their successes, but they also understand they have to learn from their breakdowns and get those things fixed."
Freshman shooting guard Jaden Ivey, a South Bend local, talked about just how important it was to be able to play again in his home town, saying it was a big deal for him to have a chance to see the players he used to play pick-up with.
"(South Bend) is still family," Ivey said. "I still know all of the guys on their roster. Just playing pick-up with those guys, I know what they can do, and I feel like I know their strengths. We've got to come out hard and ready to fight."
Purdue tips off against Notre Dame at 2:30 pm in Banker's Life Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.