Purdue men's basketball has swept the Big Ten's Player of the Week awards for the first time in its history, according to a tweet from the team's Twitter account.
Junior forward Trevion Williams earned Co-Player of the Week and redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman earned Freshman of the Week for their efforts against Indiana and Penn State last week.
Williams earned double-doubles in points and rebounds in both games. His 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoosiers, in addition to 13 points and 11 rebounds against the Nittany Lions, were both team-high results.
Williams is the first Boilermaker to win Player of the Week since he earned the honor in January 2020.
Newman earned his first Big Ten honor with this announcement. He scored 13 points and blocked three shots against Penn State on Sunday. He scored 12 points and made two steals and a block against Indiana.
He is the third Boilermaker to earn Freshman of the Week honors this season, according to a press release from Purdue. Freshman center Zach Edey and redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis won the award in November and December 2020.