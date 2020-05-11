A top-rated 2021 men’s basketball recruit made Purdue one his finalists, he announced on Twitter and Instagram Monday night.
Harrison Ingram, a 6-7 power forward from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas listed Purdue among 10 other schools he is considering. That list includes: Baylor, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Memphis, Stanford, North Carolina and Texas A&M.
Top 10🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/irsRgmz7xI— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) May 11, 2020
Ingram is a consensus Top 25 recruit nationally and considered the top player in Texas. One online recruiting analysis service, 247 Sports has him as the No. 20 player nationally and the No. 6 forward in the nation. Rivals.com, another such service, has Ingram as No. 13 nationally and the No. 4 forward nationally.
Ingram has 30+ Division I offers. Two Big Ten schools offered scholarships – Illinois and Michigan – and other national powers such as Baylor, Kansas and North Carolina.
As he posted his announcement on Twitter, he was also being interviewed by ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi on Instagram Live.
Ingram said he was looking for a coach who will give him an chance to play right away.
"I’m looking for somebody who can relate to me personally and who will give me the opportunity," he said on Instagram Live. "I don’t want to be guaranteed anything because I think everything should be earned, but to give me the opportunity to play early and often and through my mistakes as a freshman."
Ingram hinted his college career might only last one season.
"I know everyone’s dream is one and done and that’s my dream, too," he said. "I know there are some coaches who are strong believers in playing seniors, playing older kids, but I want a coach who will give me the opportunity to play right away."
Ingram said he was interested in majoring in business and mentioned a dream of building a city in Wyoming, similar to Las Vegas. He also said he'd like to eventually make a movie as well.
Ingram would be in the Class of 2021 recruiting, which already includes verbal commitment Caleb Furst, a 6-9 power forward from Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne.
Furst’s 247 rankings are No. 36 nationally, No. 7 forward and No. 2 in Indiana. Rivals has him as No. 32 in the nation and the No. 9 forward.
He had offers from 13 schools including Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Ohio State in the Big Ten. And other national teams including Louisville and Virginia.