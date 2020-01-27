After a commanding home victory over Wisconsin on Friday, the Purdue men’s basketball team will travel to play Rutgers Tuesday.
The Scarlet Knights (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) are undefeated at home, which could pose a significant obstacle for the Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5). The Boilers have only one road win this season, winning at Ohio on Dec. 17.
The Boilers have struggled to get into a rhythm all season long, and an inconsistent starting lineup is an embodiment of that issue.
“The thing that we’ve been striving for is a consistent five, or a consistent rotation, and we haven’t had that,” head coach Matt Painter said. “That’s what we’re striving for. We’ve yet to put it together where we’ve won three games in a row or four games in a row or five games in a row, so having one of those stretches is gonna help.”
Purdue’s starting five against Wisconsin on Friday featured the first start of the season for senior forward Evan Boudreaux, who played 32 minutes against the Badgers, his career high at Purdue. Boudreaux finished with 10 points and 13 assists.
“I try to bring a lot of energy,” Boudreaux said. “ I think (Friday) I did a good job of that.”
While the lineup change came as a surprise, it worked out well for the Boilers, and Boudreaux thinks a lot can be translated from the Wisconsin game into Tuesday’s game.
“I think it shows that on any night, we can hang with anybody,” Boudreaux said after the Wisconsin game. “If we come out and are aggressive early, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in every game and win every game. That’s our expectation.”
While the Boilers showed they can keep up with any team, securing a road win against a Big Ten team that is undefeated at home could prove daunting.
“Obviously in the Big Ten there (are) no easy wins by any stretch,” Boudreaux said, “but we know that we have the ability and the talent.”
Painter said the constant lineup changes are designed to match the varying play styles and player sizes of opponents.
With Rutgers’ starting five average a height of 6 feet, 8 inches — led by 6-foot-11-inch, 255 pound center Myles Johnson — Purdue’s starting lineup on Tuesday can be expected to feature more height than Friday’s starting five. Seven-foot-3-inch junior center Matt Haarms, who did not start on Friday, may be a prominent readdition to the lineup.
Johnson, who is averaging 9 points and eight rebounds per game, will pose a threat in the paint for Haarms as well as Purdue forwards Boudreaux and sophomore Trevion Williams.
Rutgers is coming off a close win over Nebraska, a team Purdue lost to by 14 points on Dec. 15. Now, the Knights look to preserve their perfect home record against the Boilers.
The Boilermakers will face off against Rutgers at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Rutgers Athletic Center.