Purdue's second half offensive surge was not enough to defeat Clemson; the Boilermakers lost 81-70 in the final game of the Space Coast Challenge.
The Boilers (1-1) trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half, but a 13-5 point Boilermaker run to start the second half brought them within 3 points of the Tigers in the first 6 minutes. Their surge of offense was led by freshman guard Brandon Newman, who drained two 3-pointers in the short time span.
A 3-pointer from junior guard Sasha Stefanovic tied for the game for the first time at 46 a piece.
Clemson (2-0) responded with a 12-2 run of its own, solidifying its lead over the Boilers to close the game.
Purdue struggled shooting the ball in the first half, going only 36% from the field and making only 1 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. Its 3-point performance came in start contrast to last night, in which the boilers drained 8 of their first 11.
Freshman center Zach Edey led the Boilermakers on offense for the second night with 17 points and eight rebounds. His 7-foot-4 285 pound frame allowed him to create space, play physically in the paint and grab rebounds over the heads of Tiger defenders.
Edey's highlight of the night came in a powerful dunk over Clemson forward PJ Hall early in the second half.
The Tiger offense was led by sophomore guard Nick Honor, who finished with 17 points and three assists. Clemson drained 10 3-pointers, giving it surges of offensive momentum to perpetuate its lead over the Boilers. Defensive efforts from Stefanovic and sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson were not enough for the Tigers' long-range attack.
The Boilers wrestled with ball control issues for the second consecutive night, turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, and 21 times total. They committed 16 turnovers last night.
Purdue was without freshman guard Jaden Ivey, who injured his foot in last night's game. He missed the game along with junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., freshman guard Ethan Morton and sophomore center Emmanuel Dowuona.
Purdue will next play at 3 p.m., Tuesday in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes
Purdue shot 45% from the field.
Clemson shot 50% from the field.
Purdue out-rebounded Clemson 34-21
Four Purdue players finished with 10 points or more.
Purdue's 21 turnovers are the mot the team has committed since Dec. 28, 2019, when the Boilers committed 22 against Central Michigan.