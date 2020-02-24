After four straight losses, Purdue finds itself in an unfamiliar position. The last time the Boilermakers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) missed the NCAA tournament was 2014. After Saturday’s loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Purdue’s tournament aspirations diminished.
The Boilers had a prime opportunity to bolster their resume Saturday versus Michigan but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.
“We have the (tournament) discussion every day for the whole year,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Building your resume, things that will help you, things that hurt you. The thing that’s discouraging is the competitive part of it for us. To me, we weren’t very competitive. Who you are is when adversity sets in. We didn’t have things go our way, but we can still have a fight.
“If you just walk out of there and say we just fought Michigan, they were just better than us. You don’t like it, but you live with it and you deal with that.”
One thing that Painter consistently harped on was the effort and fight the team showed on both ends of the floor. Painter described this as a “broken record,” but the team hasn’t consistently given an all-out effort.
“It’s tournament or not tournament at this point,” sophomore Trevion Williams said. “We really need these. It’s nothing to talk about at this point; we just got to do it.”
Purdue sits at No. 11 in the conference with three games left. The Boilers need every win possible in order to prove to the committee that they deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament. Purdue’s upcoming opponents — Indiana, Iowa and Rutgers — are all tournament quality teams and provide the Boilers a chance to improve their resume.
The most important game left on the schedule for Purdue is the final road game at Iowa, the last ranked opponent left on Purdue’s schedule. Road wins hold immense value, especially against a quality team like Iowa.
If the Boilers are able to close out the season on a high note and have a decent performance in the Big Ten tournament, they may be able to sneak into the NCAA tournament as a wild card. Time is slowly but surely running out; if they can’t turn things around, they’ll be sitting in the National Invitational Tournament, or worse.