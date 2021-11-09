It all begins tonight as No. 7 Purdue men’s basketball begins its season against Bellarmine University.
After a slightly disappointing showing against the University of Indianapolis in exhibition, a game the Boilermakers eventually won in convincing fashion, Purdue is ready to take the court again in the first official game of the season.
Bellarmine just recently moved up to Division I after having a ton of success at the Division II level. While the Knights may be a new team in the division, the squad is no slouch. They have an incredibly unique offense that can give defenses fits. The Knights rarely use ball screens, play at a slower tempo and are not a high volume 3-point shooting team. They beat teams with the pass.
Every basketball coach will tell you the ball moves faster than the defense and Bellarmine exemplifies this. They pass and cut as quickly as any team in the country. The Knights’ players are in constant motion. Any lapse in concentration from a defender can be costly, because if you lose your man the ball will find him.
The Knights put a lot of pressure on defenses to stay disciplined and not gamble. The Purdue defense showed last week that it's still finding itself but it must be a strong night for the Boilers to come away with a win.
It is important to note that while Bellarmine doesn’t shoot a ton of 3s, the team is very capable of making defenses pay from outside. The Knights shot 50% from deep in their exhibition against Tiffin last week, and Purdue is susceptible to giving up open 3s at times.
“It’s going to be extremely challenging to guard a team like this, this early in the year,” head coach Matt Painter said. “They’re very well coached and this is going to be a tough game for us.”
A strength for Purdue will be its size. Although Bellarmine is undersized, the team likes to post up for passes and scoring opportunities. Purdue has a wealth of productive big men that will make it difficult for the Knights to be successful down low.
Additionally, Purdue’s ability to knock down 3-point shots will be important. The Boilers shoot a lot of 3s. If the Boilers are able to get going early from deep, they will be able to carve out a sizeable lead.
Painter announced Monday he will be rolling with the same starting lineup from the exhibition to start the season.
The Boilermakers will take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena.