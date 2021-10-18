The Purdue men’s basketball team is in the top 10 of the 2021 preseason Associated Press Poll.
The team is ranked No. 7 in the poll behind Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, Texas and Michigan, the highest they have been ranked since January 12th, 2018. It’s the team’s highest preseason ranking since the 2009 season, a Tweet from the team said.
7️⃣: Where we will start the season. 📈: Highest preseason ranking since 2009 (also 7). pic.twitter.com/ynkd9CutAt— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 18, 2021
The Boilers ended the 2020-21 season ranked No. 20 in the poll after a season that saw the Boilermakers earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament before exiting the tournament with an early loss to No. 13-seed North Texas.
The Big Ten in total has five ranked teams, the most out of any conference. No. 11 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State and No. 21 Maryland join the Boilermakers and Wolverines in the top 25. Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers also received votes in the poll.
The Boilermakers’ first game will come against Indianapolis oNov. 4 at Mackey Arena. Their first game against a preseason-ranked opponent will be at the Hall of Fame Tournament against No. 19 North Carolina in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 20.