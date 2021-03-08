Freshman center Zach Edey has been named the last Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
Edey earned the award after putting up 20+ points in each of Purdue's last two games of the season, as well as averaging eight rebounds per game. It's his second FoW award of the season and Purdue's seventh of the year.
#B1G honor No. ✌🏽 for @zach_edey. 41 points in 39 minutes is some real efficiency. pic.twitter.com/N0YGgjF9mf— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2021
Purdue became the first team in Big Ten history to earn Freshman of the Week accolades for four different players. Redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman and freshman guard Jaden Ivey each won the award twice, and redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis won it once in December.
The Big Ten will announce its all-conference team and individual season-end awards Tuesday at noon on its Twitter account. Purdue returns to the court Friday in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game tips off around 2 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.