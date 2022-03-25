PHILADELPHIA — “Let’s go Peacocks” chants filled the Wells Fargo Center as St. Peter’s led by 4 points with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. ran across halfcourt and called timeout after two made Peacock free throws so head coach Matt Painter could reveal his game plan for the remaining 38 seconds.
Sophomore forward Mason Gillis brought the game back within 2 points off a rebound after the Boilers missed their 10th 3-point shot of the half. After an unsuccessful trap attempt, Purdue was forced to foul guard Daryl Banks III, the Peacocks leading scorer who extended their lead back to 4.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey made a quick three to give the Boilers hope after which the Peacock’s guard Doug Edert knocked down both of his free throws.
Running down the court with 4.1 seconds left, Ivey launched a prayer into the air. It was to no avail as time expired and Purdue’s season came to end in the Sweet 16.
Purdue (29-8) fell to the St. Peter’s Peacocks (223-11) 67-64.
“When you keep it tight, head coach Shaheen Holloway said, “certain things can happen”
Purdue’s six-minute scoring drought to start the second half allowed St. Peter’s to surge ahead and take a quick lead.
Coming out of a long media timeout, the Boilers quickly made up ground. Purdue paired two defensive stops with two made baskets from Williams and Ivey to tie the game up.
The Boilermakers led by 4 with seven minutes to play in the game at which point they were 0-9 from 3-point land.
Minutes later Fousseyni Drame hit St. Peter’s third 3-pointer of the half as a thrilled Peacock-filled crowd rose to their feet and howled in unison.
The Ivey-Williams show continued as the clock showed less than five minutes to play. Ivey added another assist to his tally as he dumped one off to Williams for an easy 2 points.
Williams led Purdue in points for the second game in a row with 16 and tied with Ivey for 8 rebounds.
St. Peter’s evenly distributed the rock utilizing ball screens on Purdue’s centers to hit open mid-range twos. That offensive efficiency was enough to score the 67 points it needed to win.