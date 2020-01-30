The world was shocked Sunday when basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.
The reactions from the sports world have been solemn, remembering, mourning and honoring the legacy of the 18-time NBA All-Star.
When the news broke, the men’s basketball team was preparing for practice.
“It’s extremely tragic, of course,” junior center Matt Haarms said. “It’s like Superman died.
“We found out (Sunday) right before practice, so it was a little weird going into practice. Kind of just an eerie feeling.”
Once practice began, it was almost entirely silent; players were too shocked to even speak to one another.
“Practice was pretty silent during our stretches,” junior guard Nojel Eastern said. “There really wasn’t much to talk about.”
The women’s team was finishing a game against Penn State when it happened.
“I was just in shock,” senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris said.
Harris was heading into the post-game press conference when she heard the news.
“I just kind of blanked out for a little bit,” she said. “It’s kind of one of those ‘Is it real? Is this a real tweet?’ Then it kinda hit. That’s really what happened.”
Today’s college players were children when Bryant was in his prime. Bryant’s stature, Eastern said, was ingrained in sports culture when he was young.
“Everybody throws stuff in trash cans talking about ‘Kobe,’ fadeaways, ‘Kobe,’” Eastern said. “I was one of the people that did that growing up as well. Just somebody that you’ve actually seen play, watched highlights on, one second he’s here and the next second he’s gone.”
Bryant was an inspiration not only to young male basketball players, but to young women as well.
“I think he’s definitely an inspiration to anybody who hoops,” Harris said. “If you play ball, you most definitely know his name.”
Much of Bryant’s impact on the world of sports can be attributed to his work ethic, commonly referred to as ‘Mamba mentality.’
“If Kobe’s legacy is gonna be anything, it’s that he’s the hardest worker that the sport has ever known,” Haarms said. “He taught people what it truly means to be a hard worker.”
Bryant was known by many for outworking his peers. After his death, Twitter was flooded with videos of Lakers’ practices, featuring Bryant trash talking and pushing his teammates — both literally and figuratively — to exert more effort.
Men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter reflected on the level of work that Bryant put into his game day in and day out.
“What gets lost a lot of times is the work that those guys that are special put in,” Painter said. “It doesn’t get lost from the people that are around them or from the people that compete against them, but from afar, young people don’t understand how hard it is to be great.
“When you see guys like that that work so hard — the Kobe Bryants, the Michael Jordans, the Kevin Garnetts — I hope young people realize the sacrifices they make as players.”