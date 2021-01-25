The Purdue men’s basketball team suffered its first loss in Mackey Arena this season after dropping to Michigan 70-53.
The loss of junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the game, caused the Boilermakers (11-6, 6-4 Big Ten) to show some inconsistencies on offense.
“We were missing a leader tonight,” freshman guard Jaden Ivey said after the game. “It was just tough. We needed his 3s tonight, but we can’t let Sasha being gone control what we got going on on the court.”
Once Stefanovic started showing symptoms, he was sent home until his tests yielded a positive result Thursday. The Boilers then got in touch with the Wolverines (13-1, 8-1) to inform them of the situation. Michigan requested Purdue take more tests to ensure no other players were sick. The Boilermakers obliged, and no other tests came back positive.
One day after the game at Purdue, Michigan suspended all athletic activities for two weeks due to a case of the new COVID-19 variant somewhere within the teams. It has not been revealed who has been diagnosed.
Before Michigan’s announcement, its Friday game with Purdue ended the Boilers’ four-game win streak.
“We just didn’t have good guard play,” head coach Matt Painter said. “You got to have good guard play, and we simply did not tonight.”
Early in the game, Michigan was able to establish a dominant lead that Purdue never closed throughout the night. The Boilers did manage to whittle it down to a few points, but they could not close that gap fully and the Wolverines pulled back ahead each time to earn a commanding win.
“We just got to come out and fight,” junior forward Trevion Williams said. “We have yet to put a full game together. We’re a second-half team.”
This game did follow the same pattern as previous games where the Boilers came out unable to match their opponent’s energy and fell behind early in the game. In other matchups Purdue was able to secure a comeback to win, but that was not the case against Michigan.
Purdue also had trouble finding consistency on offense, putting up a season-low 53 points while managing to score just 30.8% of their shots for the night.
The team’s trouble also continued in its 3-point shooting. Purdue shot 2-12 from the 3-point line overall, with both 3s coming from a pair of successful shots from redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman.
The Boilers now have a long break from games to practice and get used to playing without Stefanovic before taking on Minnesota.