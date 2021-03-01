The NCAA unveiled the court design for the NCAA Tournament, which includes Purdue’s Mackey Arena and Indiana’s Assembly Hall.
Those two facilities will host the March 18 First Four as well as the March 19 &20 First Round games of the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Second Round games will be exclusively in Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be at Bankers Life, Hinkle and Lucas Oil.
Elite Eight and Final Four games will be at Lucas Oil.
First look at the #FirstFour courts! 👀🏀 Mackey Arena🏀 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/BOB1LMW1cv— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2021
#MarchMadness x Indy! 👀🏀 Lucas Oil Stadium🏀 Indiana Farmers Coliseum🏀 Bankers Life Fieldhouse🏀 Hinkle Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/tnpMyRYBUL— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2021
#Sweet16 & #Elite8 Court Designs! 🔥 #MarchMadness🏀 Hinkle Fieldhouse🏀 Bankers Life Fieldhouse🏀 Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/Zitk5v9mio— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2021
All 67 Tournament games will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Turner Sports channels, on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV and on their digital platforms, according to the NCAA.
All the Tournament dates are subject to change or forfeiture due to any conditions with Covid-19.
The Selection Show will be broadcast on CBS at 6 p.m., on March 14.
Tournament bracketing will be different for 2021 because all games will be played in the state. While the four top seeds will be in different “regions.” Beyond that, the rest of the games will be subject to an “S” curve. An explanation of those changes for 2021 can be found here.