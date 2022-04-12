According to a Tweet posted Monday by a Purdue basketball recruit, a 7-footer has been offered a scholarship for the 2024 recruiting class.
“Very thankful to have received a scholarship offer from Purdue University,” JT Rock posted.
Very thankful to have received a scholarship offer from Purdue University! Huge thanks to @CoachPainter, @CoachPaulLusk, and @BoilerBall for a great visit! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/q1xTEBaw1U— JT_Rock (@JTRock12) April 11, 2022
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native stands at 7-0 and weighs 225 pounds, according to Rivals.com biography. Rivals does not rank him nationally, but indicates Rock has scholarship other offers from Creighton, Iowa, State, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Wisconsin.
In his player profile on the Next College Student Association, Rock first considers himself a power forward and secondarily as a center.
“It has been my dream to play college basketball since I learned to walk,” Rock’s profile reads on NCSA. “I have loved the game since I was old enough to understand it. I like to spend time with my teammates working together to get better. I have learned that basketball can provide great opportunities, but only if it is earned. I will continue to work hard in hopes of fulfilling my dream of playing collegiate basketball.”
Season II ✅Check out my sophomore season highlights!All-Metro Conference HMNew single-season school record 54 blocked shotshttps://t.co/01svvU7StQ— JT_Rock (@JTRock12) March 27, 2022