1/30/21 Minnesota, Zach Edey. Liam Robbins

Zach Edey holds the ball above his head while looking for an open teammate as Minnesota's Liam Robbins defends.

Purdue men's basketball will tip off against Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on Mar. 2.

The men's basketball account Tweeted an announcement about the game time Monday afternoon.

The tweet also said the game would air on either ESPN or ESPN2. With the Indiana season closer carrying the same designation on the team's schedule, all three of Purdue's remaining games are confirmed to air on national networks. 

Purdue will take the court Friday night against Penn State to close its road season. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1.

