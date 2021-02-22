Purdue men's basketball will tip off against Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on Mar. 2.
The men's basketball account Tweeted an announcement about the game time Monday afternoon.
🚨 SCHEDULE NOTE 🚨The March 2 home contest against Wisconsin will tip at 9 p.m. ET, and be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 22, 2021
The tweet also said the game would air on either ESPN or ESPN2. With the Indiana season closer carrying the same designation on the team's schedule, all three of Purdue's remaining games are confirmed to air on national networks.
Purdue will take the court Friday night against Penn State to close its road season. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1.