The Boilermakers are riding high after five days off following their electric win against Nebraska and junior guard Sasha Stefanovic finding his 3-pointer groove again. This positions them to take on Penn State's Nittany Lions this Friday in their last road game of the season.
Despite securing the win on Sunday, head coach Matt Painter says he was not impressed with the Boilermaker's (15-8, 10-6) defensive breakdowns against the Huskers.
"There were a lot of incidents where we just didn't have our computer plugged into the wall," Painter said.
Earlier this season, Purdue snatched a win from the Lions (8-12, 5-11) with a double-double from junior forward Trevion Williams and 15 points from Stefanovic. This still didn't stop Penn State from dominating the glass and junior guard Myreon Jones garnering a then-career high of 23 points.
"They're just a resilient group, and they took us to the woodshed the first time," Painter said. "So hopefully we have some guys that got some pride and they wanna lay wood and box people out and go get the basketball."
Tuesday, Jones led the Nittany Lions to a 86-83 win over Nebraska with six 3-pointers and a career-high 29 points. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for PSU.
Jones will be accompanied by senior forward John Harrar, who leads the Nittany Lions in rebounds, along with their assists and steals leader in senior guard Jamari Wheeler. Harrar hit his fifth career double-double against Nebraska on Tuesday, and Wheeler had five assists.
"Harrar's a guy that'll just bully you. He just goes hard every time. He's the epitome of what you're supposed to do from offensive rebound," Painter said. "He might be one of the best in the country, if not, the best in terms of his effort."
Despite the athleticism from players like Jones, Harrar and Wheeler, Stefanovic says the Boilermakers plan to make it tough on the Nittany Lions' standouts.
"Obviously he had a big game the other night against Nebraska, so you know just limiting (Jones’s) opportunities." said Stefanovic. "Just trying to make it tough on (Jones) all game."
Wrapping up the regular season, Stefanovic says the Boilermakers plan to pace themselves in the last three games of the regular season with the postseason right around the corner.
"Coach Painter keeps saying 'the most important game is your next game'," Stefanovic said. "You can't look ahead at how we want to play into the Big Ten tournament or NCAA tournament. You just gotta focus on the next game and be our best versions of ourselves the next day."
Painter added that he feels the test of perseverance will show through as Purdue finishes out the regular season.
"You have to be steady. You have to be consistent. You have to play through calls. You gotta play through injuries. You gotta just have some mental toughness, because it gets really really hard late February, early March," Painter said.
The Boilermakers will face the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania Friday at 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.