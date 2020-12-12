The Purdue men's basketball team beat Indiana State 80-68 despite its slow start to the first half.
The Boilermakers (4-2) had a hard time keeping up with the Sycamore's (1-1) fast-paced offense to start the game. That, coupled with problems getting to the basket, gave Indiana State the advantage for most of the first half.
Midway through the first half, Purdue was able to take the lead and run with it. The lead narrowed as the clock ran out in a similar fashion to Purdue's game against Miami on Tuesday.
The difference between the Miami loss and tonight's win came down to better execution and shot selection, head coach Matt Painter said.
Of the 80 points scored by the Boilermakers on Saturday, junior forward Trevion Williams put up 30. After going scoreless for the first eight minutes of play, the 6-8 forward showed a surge of offensive energy to swing the lead in Purdue's favor.
Williams began the game on the bench after giving a lackluster performance on Tuesday at Miami. Being out of the starting lineup for the first time this season seemed to give him some extra motivation to impress Painter.
"It was kind of an eye-opener," Williams said. "I needed to play harder."
Neither team spent much time at the free-throw line Saturday until the second half was nearing the end, when Indiana State committed several last-minute fouls to slow the game, giving Purdue extra time at the line. The Sycamores made nine out of 13 attempts and the Boilermakers made 14 out of 21 attempts.
The team had a 56% field goal percentage over Indiana State's 44%.
Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. made his first appearance in a game at Mackey since a pre-season injury benched him for the first few games.
"It was weird when I first came out," Hunter said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Mackey Arena is still empty of fans, so Hunter got to experience with cutouts and fake fan noise from the court for the first time tonight.
Sycamore guard Cooper Neese gave the Boilermakers trouble on the defensive side of the ball. Neese finished with 22 points and four 3-pointers, each coming at clutch moments to keep the Sycamores in the hunt.
"I thought (Neese) really played well and took the shots that were presented to him," Painter said. "He made some deep threes, and you gotta give him credit."
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m., Wednesday hosting Ohio State to start Big Ten play. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
- Williams had one foul to end the game after fouling out against Miami.
- The Boilers finished with a 38% 3-point percentage.
- Purdue had 19 turnovers over Indiana State's 13.
- Junior forward Aaron Wheeler led in rebounds with 13.
- The Boilermakers had 40 rebounds while the Sycamore's logged 24.
- Purdue started three freshmen – Mason Gillis, Zach Edey and Brandon Newman.
