Purdue men’s basketball is set to battle in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Thursday.
Its December matchup against Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) was a brutal affair. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) came out holding a double -digit lead for most of the game until the final four minutes, in which a series of turnovers and free throws led to Iowa coming within 2 points of Purdue. The Boilermakers held off the pressing Hawkeyes and won the game 77-70.
Purdue was on track to achieve the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll, in a game where Iowa saw a fanatical Mackey Arena crowd that was close to deafening. This time around, Purdue will be on the receiving end of that troublesome crowd.
“We have played in those tough road games and we have to go off that experience,” sophomore guard Jaden Ivey said, “We just stick together, listen to what the coaches say and execute the game plan.”
Iowa will also have sophomore forward Keegan Murray, the leading Big Ten scorer, playing this time, and the Boilers will have to account for his presence.
“We spent a lot of time prepping for Murray, and rightfully so,” head coach Matt Painter said. “We’re definitely putting a lot of time in trying to get ready for Murray, but making sure that we also respect all their guys on their team.”
Hawkeye sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, went for 15 points, five rebounds and three assists last time against Purdue. Alongside McCaffery is senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who is fifth in the Big Ten in made three-pointers.
Slowing down these key players is going to be a point of emphasis. However, Iowa has remained close to mistake-free team this year. KenPom, a website dedicated to college basketball rankings, put the team third in lowest turnover in Divsion I basketball.
Ivey will be returning to play for Purdue against Iowa. The defensive playmaker announced he was playing in the upcoming game Wednesday before practice.
“I feel good now, I’m gonna practice today, and I should be good,” Ivey said.
The team beat Northwestern Sunday by 20 points without Ivey. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. stepped in for his absence, scoring 10 on 80% from the field. Hunter, who struggled earlier in the year, made major improvements to his game as of late, scoring his most of the year in three of his last four games.
“He played well at both ends of the court and just gave us that mature pulse,” Painter said, “handling the basketball, running the team and doing good things defensively.”