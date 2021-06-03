A former Purdue basketball player and head coach at three colleges has been named an assistant at Ball State.
Linc Darner, who played at Purdue from 1990-94, was head coach at St. Joseph’s in Indiana (74-45 record), Florida Southern College (219-72) and most recently Green Bay (92-80). He was fired after the 2020 season when his team finished 17-16. In 2015, his Florida Southern team won the NCAA Division II national title with a 36-1 record.
“I am thrilled to be able to add Coach Darner to our staff,” head coach James Whitford said in a press release on May 26. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and has had success at every place he has been. Linc has a great mind for the game and is known for playing an exciting brand of basketball.”
While at Purdue, Darner was team captain his junior and senior seasons and was on teams that won a regular-season Big Ten title and made an Elite Eight run in 1994.