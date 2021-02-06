No. 24 Purdue managed to escape with a narrow win against Northwestern, 75-70, Saturday in Mackey Arena.
Even though the Wildcats (6-10, 3-9 Big Ten) never led in the game, they came close with comeback runs near the end of both halves. The Boilers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) held almost double-digit leads after the 10-minute mark in both halves, but each time they allowed the Wildcats to close the gap.
Here's a 👀 stat: Freshmen scored 53 of @BoilerBall's 75 points tonight.A trio of those freshmen combined on this pretty highlight. pic.twitter.com/kCxp88IL3f— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2021
At one point, Northwestern trailed the Boilers by 13 points in the first half with just under three minutes to play. But they swiftly closed that gap, ending the half down 3 points, 32-35.
The Wildcats came out of the locker room with momentum, but freshman guard Mason Gillis kept the Boilers afloat with back-to-back 3-pointers. Gillis finished the game with 11 points in 26 minutes of play.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic saw the court for the first time following his three-game, COVID-19-induced absence but never found his rhythm. After missing all of his four shots from the field in the first half, Stefanovic scored just 4 points in the second — all of which came from the free-throw line.
"He's a great leader whether or not he's scoring the ball," said freshman guard Jaden Ivey about Stefanovic. "That first game (back from being sidelined) is hard. He brings a ton of energy."
Purdue's award-accumulating freshmen, however, continued the groove they had found in previous games.
Ivey led the Boilers in first-half scoring with 14 points. In the second half, Gillis picked up where Ivey left off, making all of four shots from the field and scoring 9 points on 3-pointers.
Freshman center Zach Edey said he was not surprised by Ivey's career-best 20-point performance.
"He's always like that," Edey said. "He's a complete player. He's pretty good at basketball."
The three freshmen guards scored a combined 21 points from beyond the arc, and Edey tacked on an extra 8 points from the free-throw line.
"All of our shots were in rhythm," Ivey said. "We're just going to have to keep playing like that."
Both teams had trouble turning the ball over in the first half. While the Boilers have had difficulties with maintaining possession all season, they met their match in the Wildcats.
The Boilers totaled 12 turnovers for the game to the Wildcats' 15. Purdue scored more than a dozen points from recovered turnovers.
Fouls also became a concern for both teams. After reaching four fouls with nine minutes left in the game, Williams didn't see the court again. Gillis also committed four fouls, but played to the end of the game.
The final 30 seconds of the game were played almost entirely from either team's free-throw line. Purdue shot 96% from the line, converting 23 of 24 free throws, while Northwestern shot 73% on less than half the attempts.
The 7-foot-3 Edey made all of his eight free-throw attempts.
"(It's good) just to have the confidence if people foul you," head coach Matt Painter said. "It's a great feeling when you're hitting all all your free throws and making the opponent pay for fouling you."
Game Notes:
• The Boilers made twice as many trips to the free-throw line as the Wildcats and sank three times as many shots.
• Northwestern had a 21.4% turnover rating, while Purdue trailed slightly with 18.2%
• Gillis shot 100% from the field, making all four of his shots, with three of them from 3-point distance.
• Purdue was credited with 10 steals compared to Northwestern's three. Hunter had four leading the Boilers.
Nothing was stopping @IveyJaden from putting on a show after grabbing the 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 for @BoilerBall. 🎬🎥 📍 Cleveland-Cliffs pic.twitter.com/v5lELWpUj7— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 7, 2021
• Aaron Wheeler was the only player to miss a free throw for Purdue and that was in the last minute of the game. Prior to that miss, Purdue was 20 of 20 from the line.
• Edey, who scored his first Purdue double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also had all four of his team's blocked shots.
Much love to the big fella. ☑️: First career double-double☑️: 12 pts, 11 rebs, 4 blks pic.twitter.com/frZfHNQsdH— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 7, 2021
• Purdue improved to 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten Conference with a 75-70 win over Northwestern at Mackey Arena on Saturday evening.
• Purdue now leads the series with the Wildcats by a 133-46 advantage. The win was the ninth straight over Northwestern, third-longest active winning streak against a single opponent.
• The win was No. 350 for Matt Painter at Purdue and No. 175 in Big Ten play, coming in his 16th season.
• Saturday’s win was Purdue's 1,850th all-time, becoming the 11th collegiate program to reach that mark.
• Purdue is 53-9 at Mackey Arena against Big Ten teams since the start of the 2014-15 season.
• Purdue went 23-of-24 from the free throw line, making its first 21 attempts.
• Purdue wore its gold uniforms tonight and has now won 13 straight games when wearing gold uniforms. Its last loss came vs. Minnesota on New Year's Day 2017.
• Purdue's freshman class scored 53 of Purdue's 75 points in the win over Northwestern. The 53 points are the second most scored by the freshman class during the Matt Painter era.
• Purdue had four freshmen in double-figures vs. Northwestern, the first time since Nov. 24, 2007, vs. Loyola, Chicago that Purdue has had four freshmen in double-figures.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
At halftime, the No. 24 Purdue men's basketball team leads Northwestern, 35-32.
The No. 24 Boilers welcomed the Wildcats to Mackey Arena with a 8-1 scoring drive.
Two back-to-back turnovers due to bad passes and a shooting foul against Northwestern allowed freshman guard Jaden Ivey and redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman to build on junior forward Trevion Williams' early 2-point jumper.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic returned with a slow start. Out for three games after testing positive for COVID-19 hours before the game against Michigan on Jan. 22, Stefanovic went 0-4 in the first half despite his usual role as one of the Boilers' top scorers.
If turnovers were the plight of the Boilers' first half, the Wildcats didn't fare far better. While the Boilers finished the half with six turnovers, the Wildcats had them beat with nine, giving the Boilers an extra 14 points. Northwestern's fouls also resulted in 6 extra points for the Boilers.
The Purdue freshmen dominated the first half. Mason Gillis, Newman and Ivey each claimed 3 points from beyond the arc.
Ivey led Purdue's offense with 14 points — 2 of which came on a dunk, 4 from the free-throw line and 6 from 3-point shots.