ESPN has announced that Zach Edey is one of four collegiate athletes nominated for an ESPY for the Best Male College Athlete.
The 31st annual award show will be broadcast on ABC and take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. July 12, according to a news release.
The ESPYs, abbreviated for the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, utilizes fan votes to honor the top athletes and sports performances of the previous year.
Edey is joined by Creighton men’s soccer player Duncan McGuire, Duke men’s lacrosse player Brennan O’Neil and USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as finalists.
Edey will return for the 2023-24 season after one of the most-dominating seasons by a big man in recent memory. He won all six National Player of the Year awards (Wooden Trophy, the Naismith Trophy, The Oscar Robertson Trophy (USBWA), Associated Press National Player of the Year, National Association of Basketball Coaches National Player of the Year and The Sporting News National Player of the Year). In addition, he has won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top center.
He was named a first-team All-American by every outlet.
Edey became the first Boilermaker since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to win National Player of the Year accolades. He is also the fifth Big Ten Player in the last 14 years to be named National Player of the Year joining Evan Turner (2010), Trey Burke (2013), Frank Kaminsky (2015) and Luka Garza (2021) as National Players of the Year.
Edey earned the Wooden Award and Naismith Awards, the two most-prestigious awards given to a college basketball player, after one of the most-dominating seasons in college basketball history. He was named a consensus first-team All-American, the second straight season that Purdue has had a consensus All-American (Jaden Ivey, 2022), after averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.
He became the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season, ranking sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607), the only player in the NCAA database to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
For his career in 99 games, he has 1,533 points, the fourth most for a player through his junior season in school history (Carsen Edwards, Glenn Robinson, Rick Mount), with 847 rebounds, 148 blocks and 106 assists.