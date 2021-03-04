Saturday afternoon, at nearly the same time, Purdue and Indiana’s basketball programs will face off on two fronts.
Mackey Arena will host a showdown between the No. 23 men’s team (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) and the flailing Hoosiers (12-13, 7-11). The Boilermakers are looking to extend their win streak over IU to nine games and bolster their case for a two-day bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
A solid performance in the conference tournament could earn Purdue a more favorable seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament later this month.
The Hoosiers will aim to get back to .500 before the end of the regular season, earn their first win against Purdue in more than five years and make a case as a bubble team in the NCAA tournament.
At Mackey, Purdue’s offense will lean on the revitalized 3-point shot of junior guard Sasha Stefanovic and the upstart playmaking of freshman guard Jaden Ivey. Its defense will hinge on the dynamic big-man duo of junior forward Trevion Williams and freshman center Zach Edey, with help from junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.
If the Boilermakers grab the lead early, avoid the mistakes that imperiled them against Wisconsin Tuesday night and get a strong foundation of support from their defensive playmakers, this game should be over quickly. But never count out an underdog rival during Hate Week.
In Bloomington, Indiana, the women’s teams will face off in Assembly Hall, with an almost perfectly inverted narrative between the teams. The No. 10 Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2) are set to finish second in the conference and earn a top-five seed in the women’s NCAA tournament, according to ESPN Bracketology.
They will be shooting for a nine-game win streak and a season sweep of the Boilermakers (7-14, 4-13), who just snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Illinois on Sunday. Purdue’s women’s team, for its part, is likely eager for the onset of a break from basketball and time to recoup.
The women will need to summon all of junior guard Kayana Traylor’s offensive production, freshman guard Madison Layden’s 3-point efficiency and senior center Fatou Diagne’s defense and glass play to avenge the home loss the then-No. 18 Hoosiers served them in January. Curbing IU’s momentum and finding ways to stretch their advantages without overextending will be key for Purdue in this matchup.
The women’s team tips off first at 1 p.m. on BTN+. The men’s team will tip off at 2 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN 2.