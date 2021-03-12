INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a year, Big Ten basketball felt like Big Ten basketball as fans showed up en masse to cheer on the No. 4-seed Purdue Boilermakers in the conference tournament.
After ending the first half down 18 points to the No. 5-seed Buckeyes, the Boilermakers engineered a movie-like comeback to send the game to overtime, highlighted by a last-second post shot from junior forward Trevion Williams.
Despite an extraordinary Purdue effort, this movie didn't have a happy ending. Ohio State came back in overtime to win, 87-78, and eliminate Purdue from the Big Ten tournament.
Purdue (18-8) struggled to score and take the lead in the first half. Ohio State (19-8) managed a big run to extend its lead to double digits at some points.
OSU forward Kyle Young torched the Boilers in the first half, scoring all of his 18 points and making 4 of 4 3-point shots. The Buckeyes shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in the first half while Purdue shot less than 40% from the field.
The Buckeyes seemed determined to avenge two prior losses to the Boilers this season at the half, leading 49-31.
But the second half flipped the narrative. Purdue went on scoring run after scoring run, while Ohio State had consistent scoring droughts.
"We just had to come out with a lot of energy, a lot of fight and play like we know how to play," redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis said.
Fans were clapping and singing along to "Hail Purdue" as if the game were back in Mackey Arena and not in Lucas Oil Stadium.
As the Boilers whittled away the gap, the energy rose in the stadium. Fans kept getting louder with each of Jaden Ivey's 3-pointers, as the freshman guard shot and made three 3-pointers in less than 90 seconds.
"I know I can get to the basket," Ivey said. "If they're not on me, I'm gonna shoot the 3 every time."
As the last few minutes of regulation ticked by, the Boilermakers had the momentum. Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. and Ivey were encouraging the crowd to get on their feet and cheer on the Boilers, and Williams was celebrating after each made shot.
A late layup from Williams tied the game at 72 and sent the Boilermakers to overtime for the first time this season. Spirits were high as fans and players celebrated the outstanding comeback.
That high would not last long.
An early foul gave the Buckeyes back their lead, which they extended as overtime progressed. Purdue finished having shot 15-for-27 from the free-throw line, which more than accounts for the game's final deficit.
"You have to do a better job communicating especially when you're in a scramble," head coach Matt Painter said.
The loss doesn't dash Purdue's NCAA tournament hopes. The Boilermakers are likely to be a fourth seed in March Madness, according to most bracketologists.
Purdue will find out its seeding and matchup this weekend, during the NCAA's Selection Sunday ceremony.
