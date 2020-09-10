Trey Kaufman, a 6-8 power forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, listed Purdue among his final five choices to play men’s basketball starting in 2021-22.
The other finalists include Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana and Indiana State.
According to Rivals.com, Kaufman is ranked No. 11 as a power forward nationally and No. 39 among all recruits for 2021.
Kaufman’s announcement was posted on the Indiana Elite AAU team’s Twitter account on Tuesday.
He plays for Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg. He averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game last season as a junior. According to playeroftheyear.gatorade.com, he ranks No. 1 academically in his class and led his team to a 25-2 record in 2019-20.
Kaufman told the Louisville Courier-Journal that Purdue's offense fits him well.
"The way they run their offense (and) how they had Robbie Hummel, Vince Edwards. They’ve had people where their playing style fits me maybe the best out of all the schools that are recruiting me with my versatility at the 4 position," he told the Courier-Journal's David Kim. "I don’t want to say great coach great campus every single time, but great coach and how they close are to home. I wouldn’t have that much adjustment going to college.”
But Purdue rival Indiana may have an advantage, Kaufman told the Louisville reporter.
“They (the Hoosiers) probably recruited maybe the hardest out of all the schools," he told the reporter. "I probably watch them play the most. My relationship is really good there with not only the coaching staff but also the players. I think a huge advantage of IU is how I know almost everybody on the team and played with almost everybody on the team. I want to go pro but winning is a big part of that (and) being compatible with your teammates on and off the court (matters). I think Indiana you get an advantage starting out.”