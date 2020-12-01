Purdue has another successful home opener under its belt after beating Oakland 93-50.
The Boilers (2-1) were able to outperform the Grizzlies (0-5) in every category. Most notably, the team made 17 3-pointers, the most coming from junior guard Sasha Stefanovic who make six from behind the arc.
The young Boilermakers came to PLAY today in the W over Oakland:Brandon Newman: 21 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast@EthanMorton_24: 3 pts, 2 reb, 6 ast@zach_edey: 13 pts, 7 reb@GillisMason: 7 pts, 2 reb, 1 astA talented group of freshman. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z1o8Qy5WAd— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 1, 2020
Stefanovic finished the game with 20 points and led the team with seven assists.
"I think he was really good for us early on," freshman guard Ethan Morton said about Stefanovic's 3-point performance.
Every Purdue player that attempted a 3-pointer made at least one with the exception of freshman guard Chase Martin.
The Boilermakers also grabbed 40 rebounds over the Golden Grizzlies' 21.
Purdue shot 55% from the field and 53% from 3-point range. Even though Oakland had more free throws (11 of 16 vs Purdue's 10 of 11), the home team still ended the game shooting 91% from the line.
Purdu3 Boil3rmak3rs.@BoilerBall is scorching from beyond the arc this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TeiztcbBQI— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 1, 2020
The Boilermakers had some initial trouble pulling ahead of the Golden Grizzlies. The Boilers established a lead early in the first half, but the Grizzlies quickly closed that gap with a 7-0 run three minutes in. The two struggled for a lead until Purdue was once again able to pull ahead later to end the half.
"It felt more like a scrimmage in the beginning," Stefanovic said about the slow pace to start the game.
Freshman center Zach Edey added another two dunks to his season total, one in the first half and another in the second, to continue leading the nation in dunks this season.
• Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday hosting Valparaiso (0-1). Valpo lost its first game at Vanderbilt, 77-71 on Nov. 27. It hosts Illinois-Chicago at 6 p.m., tonight.
Brandon Newman leads the way with 21 points as @BoilerBall earns their second win of the season. pic.twitter.com/bHvLlj0Jfw— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 1, 2020
Game Notes:
- Purdue shot 53% from beyond the arc.
- Purdue led for 37 of 40 minutes.
- Junior forward Trevion Williams grabbed 14 rebounds.
- Oakland forward Daniel Oladapo had eight rebounds.
- Edey has had 9 slam dunks in the past two games.
- Stefanovic was one 3-pointer shy of his career single-game record, 7.
