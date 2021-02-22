Purdue men's basketball team received 53 votes in the most recent AP Poll, released Monday noon.
The Boilermakers (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) were ranked in two previous AP Polls, but dropped out after a 1-1 week against unranked teams. The team received 20 votes in last week's poll.
Purdue is third in the "receiving votes" category of the poll, behind Oklahoma State and Belmont, both of whom have consistently hovered around the edges of the poll all season.
The Boilers are not ranked in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll either, but did receive 64 points.
Purdue has two weeks and three games left to solidify its chances to end the season ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season. A poll ranking to end the season, alongside success in the Big Ten tournament, will solidify the team's case for a favorable tournament seed.
The Boilers are No. 16 in Andy Katz's Power 36 poll, also released Monday. Last week they ranked No. 30. And they are No. 28 in the NCAA's NET rankings.
Ken Pomeroy, who runs a website KenPom.com breaking down college basketball in numerous statistical categories, has Purdue as No. 17.
Purdue takes the court at Penn State Friday at 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.