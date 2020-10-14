The NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday it would grant an extra year of eligibility to all winter athletes competing in the 2020-21 season.
The announcement comes as basketball practice begins around the country. The extra year had previously been granted to fall and spring athletes before and during the conference-by-conference restart of the football season.
“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict," said Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun in a statement released by the NCAA. "Council members opted to provide for winter sport student-athletes the same flexibility given spring and fall sports previously. The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”
Member schools also will not be required to sponsor the minimum required number of sports to retain their memberships, according to the statement.
The council also changed its rules regarding championship eligibility. Conferences will earn an automatic bid to fall championships if at least three member schools participate in conference play.
Winter teams can participate in as little as 50% of their required competitions and still be considered for postseason play, and an overall .500 record is no longer required for at-large bids to championships, according to the statement.
Football Bowl Subdivision teams will no longer be required to go .500 overall to gain bowl eligibility this season. This will leave 78 slots in 39 bowl games for the 127 FBS teams currently scheduled to play games this season.