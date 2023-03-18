Matt Painter and the Boilermakers will have to wait another year for their next shot at making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The team’s woes that plagued it in the first round of the tournament on Friday weren’t anything new. The same issues have reared their heads all season and were the recurring topic of Painter’s post-loss press conferences.
Those instances can be counted on one hand, but the explanation given after each of the five regular-season losses became repetitive: the team needs to take better care of the basketball, and the wide-open 3-point shots need to start falling.
Poor shooting from deep and high turnover tallies are generally tell-tale indicators of a Boilermaker defeat, although exceptions exist, like the Austin Peay game or Maryland at home.
Purdue’s record when firing less than 33% from beyond the arc was 9-5, and when amassing more than 13 turnovers, 9-4. Pulling off a win when one of those aspects of the game was awry meant the team typically needed to be solid everywhere else, and that’s not a realistic expectation through all 35 games.
Claiming a 29-6 overall record, outright Big Ten Champion status and piece of conference tournament hardware is something only one school can claim to have done this year. For a team left off preseason polls and projected to barely outpace Northwestern in the conference standings, the Boilermaker’s rise seemed to be one of Painter’s greatest coaching achievements — until it wasn’t.
“They know, and obviously I know, you get judged on what you do in the NCAA Tournament,” Painter said after winning the Big Ten Championship on March 12.
It’s something he’s mentioned several times throughout the season: a team’s regular-season success is quick to be dismissed come tournament time if it doesn’t go far.
Painter is 15 for 17 on making NCAA Tournaments at Purdue, but has only one appearance beyond the Sweet Sixteen. He’s never received anything lower than a No. 10 seed by the selection committee, and this year, he secured the program’s first No. 1 seed since 1996.
Painter’s philosophy for producing competitive teams works — to some degree anyway.
The Boilers have been a top-5 seed in their last seven tournament berths and made a first-round exit thrice. Last season saw one of the team’s better chances at making the Elite Eight, but No. 15 St. Peter’s decided it ought to be the ones moving on.
Purdue was on the wrong side of a historic tournament run then, just as they were Friday.
Fairleigh-Dickinson became the first No. 16 team winning a play-in game to go on and upset the No. 1 seed, and the Knights are only the second No. 16 seed to ever beat the top team. Given the 23.5 point spread, it was also the biggest NCAA Tournament upset as far as modern sports betting is concerned.
Just before the dust had settled on Big Ten Titles and Championships this season, Painter talked about the importance of closing out the regular season to maximize the chance of garnering a favorable tournament seed, namely the No. 1 spot.
“You want to put yourself in the best possible position — it doesn’t guarantee anything — but you want to keep improving as a program,” Painter said. “Keep getting yourself in those spots to try and give yourself the best chance to keep advancing.”
This year certainly favored Purdue to advance past FDU, but it didn’t happen.
Because Zach Edey missed the New Orleans game with an illness on Dec. 21, the only two Boilers to start every game this season were freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.
The two were staples of Purdue’s offense all season, but started to trail off towards the end. As teams began to send multiple defenders to Edey with reckless abandon towards defending anyone else, uncontested perimeter shots were in high supply.
Loyer’s 3-for-8 outing against Fairleigh-Dickinson was his best effort percentage-wise since Indiana on Feb. 25. The last time he hit more than two 3-pointers in a game was on Jan. 16 against Nebraska. Prior to FDU, Loyer hit more 3’s in the first five games of January than the 16 games that followed.
Smith struggled against the Knights. He put up as many points as he did turnovers at 7, and went cold from the field in the second half, firing 0 for 6. Against Penn State in the conference championship the game before, he attempted 8 field goals and hit none.
“Obviously 5-of-26 (on threes) isn't what we expected,” Loyer said after the NCAA Tournament. “It's not what we've worked for. It's not a product of the work we've put in.”
FDU had a pair of high-powered guards themselves but in the form of two fifth-years instead of freshmen: Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton. The two combined for 20 points and played nearly the entire game.
The Knights’ first-year head coach, Tobin Anderson, said he thinks they “obviously” held the advantage over Purdue in terms of guard experience.
“I think it's hard for freshmen to play against two fifth-year seniors who know how to play and win,” Anderson said. “Our press, what we do, it's hard to prepare for pressure.”
He said the full-court trap press was part of his team’s style of play, just like their speed on offense, which beat Purdue off the dribble a few times and continued to generate extra passes for better shot selection.
“Styles make fights,” Anderson said, quoting the boxing adage, “And our style, I thought, hurt them a little bit.”