MILWAUKEE — A 22-point performance from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey paired with 16 from Edey who was one board shy of a double-double, helped Purdue eradicate Yale 78-56 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Yale Head Coach James Jones’s predicted point of contention — size — was the story of the first half as the No. 3 seed Boilermakers (28-7) capitalized on their significant height advantage over the No. 14 seed Bulldogs (19-12).
Edey presence was crucial in helping Purdue to both outscore Yale 26-12 in the paint and shoot three times as many free throws.
"(Edey and Ivey), they got fouled seven times – both of the – today and so that's great," head coach Matt Painter said, "That's what we want."
The Bulldogs came out the gate with three quick field goals to bring the Purdue lead down to single digits as every Yale fan in attendance rose to their feet and made themselves heard. Yale’s Azar Swain was the biggest factor in keeping his team within a deficit of single-digits.
"I felt like I had missed a lot of shots that I'm very more than capable of making," said Swain.
Swain scored 11 points in the first seven minutes of the game. Painter then put guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Ivey on Swain for defense. The two were able to hold Yale's leading scorer to just 7 points the rest of the game.
Purdue’s 7-foot-4 to 6-8 height advantage over Yale, however, began to show as Edey gradually worked his way towards double digits in both points and rebounds. Early personal fouls for Yale saw several players in foul trouble, including their only source of competitive height in Jake Langford.
After a missed Ivey alley-oop, sophomore forward Mason Gillis grabbed an offensive board, missing his put-back, the sophomore grabbed the board again and kicked out to a wide open Stefanovic at the top of the key. Without hesitating, Sasha pulled up and hit his second three in a row to give the Boilermakers a 20-point lead.
"It's probably the biggest job on my team, to make and take open shots and open 3s," said Stefanovic, "If I go 0 for 100, I'm still going to shoot them up."
Stefanovic started 0 of 6 from 3, but ended 2 of 8, scoring 6 points.
Unable to get momentum on their side, the Bulldogs allowed Purdue to add on to its lead during a nine-minute scoring drought. Purdue held the lead for 38 minutes of the 40-minute affair.
Just before the 2-minute remaining mark, Painter put in the walk-ons, some of which hadn’t seen the floor since blow-out victories seen at the start of the season. The Bulldogs followed suit seconds later and conceded the First Round of the tournament to Purdue.
Purdue will now face the winner of the Texas versus Virginia Tech on Sunday. Neither the game time, nor the network will be announced until later.